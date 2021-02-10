India steps up to become world’s third biggest energy consumer in 2030
...as Nigeria looks indecisive on holistic energy development
As Nigeria goes to sleep over developing robust energy development that would take care of her energy needs, India is set to overtake Europe and become world’s 3rd biggest energy consumer. Currently the Nigerian government is yet to decide what would happen to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) expected to boost oil production, The PIB…
