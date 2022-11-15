African refiners group lauds Rainoil’s oil, gas facility

The African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) has applauded Rainoil Limited for its world-class oil and gas facility located in Ijegun-Egba, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos State.

Speaking after the tour, Anibor Kragha, executive secretary, of ARDA, disclosed that the visit was necessitated by the need for members to see the reality of the massive projects going on in Nigeria.

He further emphasised that Rainoil is aligning with the vision of the Federal Government and ARDA in driving cleaner fuel in the region.

According to him, ARDA’s vision is to serve as the leader in Africa’s transition to cleaner fuels.

“So, we are here to promote cooperation, the exchange of positive experiences and best practices between members, in order to improve their safety, technical and economic performance,” said the executive secretary.

“Coming here has really given us the opportunity to see the level of world-class investment done by a Nigerian and we implore our members to reproduce what they have seen in their various countries.”

ARDA is the first-ever pan-African non-governmental organization that serves as the voice of the downstream oil sector in Africa and addresses economic, environmental, and social issues impacting refining, or the import and distribution of petroleum products across the continent.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Ogbechie, Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, who was represented by Emmanuel Omuojine, executive director of the company, said that the company had grown to become a prominent player in the Nigerian oil and gas space, providing employment opportunities for over 2,000 Nigerians.

Omuojine said: “Over the last 25 years, Rainoil has achieved great feats in the downstream sector. From the retail business, where we now have a presence in 26 states with over 150 stations, to being the only player in the downstream sector with bulk storage facilities strategically located in three key locations in the country.

“The company’s operations cut across the downstream value chain including petroleum product storage, haulage/distribution, and retail sales. Its primary products he disclosed include petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO), Kerosene (DPK) liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and Lubricants.”

He reiterated the company’s commitment to providing energy products and services to people in an efficient and sustainable manner while creating value for all stakeholders.

According to him, Rainoil Limited has continued its upward trajectory through an intentional investment strategy, innovation, and creating a conducive working environment for its employees. He reiterated the company’s commitment to the development of the industry, which is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth.