$170m power project to boost transmission by 1GW – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said the completion of ongoing projects at transmission substations across the country will increase Nigeria’s transmission by 1000 megawatts (MW) in Abuja and its environs.

Abubakar Aliyu, minister of power, in a post on Twitter, said the power stations are part of Abuja’s ring project aimed at boosting the electricity supply.

“The six projects made up of lines and substations when completed will increase the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wheeling capacity by over 1000 Megawatts (MW) around Abuja and environs,” he said.

The project is funded by a loan of $170 million from the French Development Agency (AFD) initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2018 to increase the capacity of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The minister of power during a project inspection on Friday undertook a working tour of major transmission projects being carried out by the federal government.

That same day, Aliyu engaged in an inspection tour on the 330/132/33 kilo-volt (KV) old Apo Transmission Substation.

According to a statement by TCN on its Twitter handle, the minister of power, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, managing director/CEO, TCN and Kenny Anuwe, managing director/CEO, FGN Power Company visited the Old Apo Transmission Substation, Abuja. This was the second substation project visited by the Minister on Friday.

The statement said, “On completion, this would be connected to the 2×60 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) new Apo Substation to close the loop.

Also, Aliyu and Sule were conducted around the 2x60MVA, 132/33kV Wumba Transmission Substation, Apo on Friday.

“The Wumba transmission substation which is currently at 95 percent completion, will be fed from New Apo Substation through underground cables,” the statement by TCN revealed.

Also, the minister of power accompanied the managing director/ CEO, TCN at the 2x60MVA, 132/33kV GIS Substation in Dawaki, Abuja.

“It was as part of an official tour of the TCN Abuja Ring Projects comprising 5No substations and 1No 330kV transmission line,” TCN said.

“The tour is to assess the progress of work; some of the projects will be commissioned this year.”