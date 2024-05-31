AEDC to disconnect customers owing outstanding bills

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has urged all customers with outstanding bills to settle their accounts before Monday, June 3, 2024, or face disconnection of electricity supply.

The company stated this in a statement signed by Adefisayo Akinsanya, the head of marketing and Corporate Communications.

It emphasized that timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.

“To this end, customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours, by Monday, June 3, 2024, will face disconnection of their electricity supply.

“Deadline for Payment: All outstanding bills must be paid within 72 hours of this notice, by Monday, June 3, 2024,” it said.

This is as the total revenue collected by all Distribution Companies in 2024 stood at N1.07 trillion. Representing 73 per cent of N1.46 trillion billed for the year.

Of the total revenues for the year, Abuja DisCos collected N170 billion out of N212.2 billion billed to customers.