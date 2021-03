Hope is rising in Nigeria over the possibility of commissioning the country’s first wind farm project more than a decade after it was started with delays caused by periods of abandonment. The 10 megawatts (mw) project, in Katsina State, comes with 37 turbines currently being test-run to supply the transmission lines the Federal Government built…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login