Looters ground Taraba Versity Skills Acquisition center

The Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo, on Thursday said the institution’s Skills Acquisition center lost over N700 million naira worth of machines to looters following the #ENDSARS protest that turned into looting and vandalisation.

The chief security officer of the institution, Col. AN Adamu retd. disclosed this in Jalingo while conducting BusinessDay correspondent round the skills acquisition center located outside the main campus of the university.

He said that “the thugs forced their way into the premises of the center carting away and destroying machines such as large format, direct image photocopier, printing machines among others worth over N700 million”.

Our correspondent recalls that thugs first broke into government warehouses in and around the state capital, Jalingo, in the evening of Friday, October 23, and took away all they could find, prompting the Taraba state government to impose a curfew which took effect from Friday night.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: National Assembly to request FG’s support to rebuild Lagos

The thugs had however defied the curfew, breaking into more government establishments and later veered by Sunday evening into Private places.

Adamu said he was forced by the incident at the entrepreneurship center to employ members of the vigilante group and the police to guide the University campus and the skills acquisition center located opposite the Taraba state Broadcasting service TSBS, which was also seriously vandalized.

“We were busy trying to protect the facilities at the main campus when I got a call that the hoodlums have invaded the skills acquisition center located in town. I quickly employ the services of the vigilante and the host community that accompanied our team to the scene. Reaching there the whole place was already vandalized, my private car was also destroyed because the official Hilux meant for such duty was sent to convey the police to the scene”; Adamu said.