Hoodlums invade ADP warehouse for palliatives in Kogi

Suspected hoodlums on Sunday night burgled the Kogi State Agricultural Development Project ( ADP) fertilizer warehouse and carted away several goods.

This is also as the Sun Newspaper correspondent in the state Kogi, Emmanuel Adeyemi was shot on Monday by yet to be identified security operatives while monitoring the # ENDSARS protests which rocked Lokoja, the state capital.

It was learnt that the hoodlums invaded the premises of the ADP at about 7 pm on Sunday with dangerous weapons and overpowered the security personnel on duty.

An eye witnessed account said after overpowering the security men, the hoodlums headed for the warehouse, forced it open and carted away bags of fertilisers and other items.

READ ALSO: Students, Educationists Justify #ENDSARS Protesters’ Demand for Reform in Education

It took the intervention of armed security operatives to bring the situation under control and arrested some of the hoodlums.

William Aya, a spokesperson of the Kogi State Police Command, who confirmed the incident to our reporter on Monday, said that the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede visited the scene on Sunday night and also on Monday morning.

Aya noted that some suspects had been arrested, investigations commenced and security operatives deployed to the scene to avoid further looting.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has condemned the incident that took place on Sunday night. According to a press statement issued on Monday by the commissioner for information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo said those behind the attacked have been arrested by security agents in the state.

The statement said “late last night (Sunday night), some armed robbers went to burgle the fertilizer warehouse of the Kogi State ADP at Felele, Lokoja.

“They stole bags of fertilisers and agrochemicals, dangling dangerous weapons to scare the security operatives on duty at the ADP. This is considered an attack on the economy of the state as the government has positioned agriculture to drive the state out of the global economic gloom.

“However, the ever gallant security operatives in the state swiftly moved to the scene of the crime to ensure the prompt arrest of the robbers and recover all the stolen fertilisers and agrochemicals belonging to the Kogi farmer. The fertilisers in the warehouse were reserved for dry season farming across the state.”

Meanwhile, the Sun Newspaper correspondent in the state, Emmanuel Adeyemi was on Monday shot by security operatives while monitoring the # ENDSARS protests across Lokoja, the state capital. Security forces were seen in the streets, engaging the protesters who had converged on Zone 8 axis of Lokoja.

Businessday gathered that protesters numbering over 500 had gathered at the Zone 8 Junction as early as 6.30 am chanting solidarity songs with the intention to break into one of the warehouses owned by the state.

It was further learnt that efforts by the security personnel manning the edifice to push back the protesters proved abortive, leading to reinforcement of security personnel.

Sporadic shootings were heard across the state capital, as residents including school children, journalists scampered to safety.

The public relations officer of the Kogi State police command, William Aya has, however, said those who shot the journalist could be the looters who needed free space to perpetuate their nefarious acts.

Adeyemi was shot by drive-by security personnel in white colour Hilux van few metres away from his house while on his way to the NUJ secretariat where his other colleagues were being held hostage by the gunshots. He was rushed to an undisclosed private medical facility for attention.