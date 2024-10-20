Police arrest Lekki toll gate protesters

The police have arrested some protesters who converged on the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State.

The protesters were commemorating

the four-year anniversary of the shooting of their peers by soldiers on October 20, 2020 at Lekki toll gate on Sunday.

BusinessDay understands that the police had fired tear gas to disperse them but arrested some of them in the course of the operation.

“Some people were arrested by the police at the toll gate. I was there and I had to run when I saw them arresting some of us,” a protester who was at the toll gate said.

A 2020 protest tagged,#EndSARS, took place in October to protest the inhuman treatment of the disbanded State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Nigerian citizens. The protest lasted for days until October 20 when soldiers allegedly shot some of the protesters at Lekki toll gate.

Some officers were indicted across states and compensations awarded by panels set up by state governments. But young Nigerians are not yet satisfied as the police have continued their inhuman treatment of Nigerian citizens.

