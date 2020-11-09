ENDSARS Protests: Buhari again, urges Youths to maintain Peace

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, said Nigerian youths would do well to keep the peace, adding that “it is in their own interest ultimately”

The President stated this when he received in audience, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

“Our own generation is on the last lap, we are exiting,” President Buhari said in response to the recent EndSARS protest, and the mayhem and destruction of public and private property that came in its wake.

“It is in the interest of the youths to keep the peace. They want jobs, infrastructure and development.

President Buhari also noted that a team led by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari is currently going round the country, to talk to traditional rulers, who will then talk to the youths.

The President also reiterated that the views of the youths have been heard, added that the global Coronavirus pandemic has shrunk the economy.

“this is something you can’t see, smell, or hear,” but which has wrought devastation on lives and livelihoods round the world.

He said that the current administration inherited severe infrastructural deficits, “and that is what we are fighting to correct. We can’t just sit, fold our hands, and do nothing. We are doing our best within the limits of resources.”

On climate change, he said Nigeria was concerned about the recharge of the Lake Chad, which has great implications on security, irregular migration, and livelihoods.

The Deputy Secretary-General and Nigeria’s former Environment Minister, said she was on a courtesy call with her team to flag interest on challenges that concern the UN, particularly COVID-19, climate change, security, and humanitarian responses to the diverse challenges.