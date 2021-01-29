EndSARS: Fintiri apologises to NYSC for hoodlums’ invasion of Adamawa camp

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has apologised to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the invasion of its orientation camp in the state by hoodlums.

The camp was invaded and vandalised by the hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

Fintiri, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the state intervened swiftly to fix the damage done and also replaced some of the items carted away by the hoodlums.

He said this on Friday when he received the NYSC director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, at the Government House in Yola.

The governor promised to ensure a conducive environment for corps members whom he said have been contributing to the state’s socio-economic development.

“We will sustain our cordial relationship with the scheme and improve on the welfare and security of these young people, who have left their comfort zones for Adamawa State in the service of our fatherland,” he said.

Some of the governor’s efforts in this regard include the provision of a brand new ambulance, 1,000 new mattresses, renovation of camp clinic, among others.

Shuaibu appreciated the governor for his sustained support for the NYSC.

He called for more support from the state through the provision of a perimeter fence and parade ground pavilion as well as the upgrade of the clinic at the orientation camp.