NYSC, a unifying scheme, under threat

…Parents, others decry rising insecurity …Candidates now reject posting …No orientation in Borno since 2011 …Health practitioners issue fake medical report to effect redeployment – CD boss

A parent who pleaded anonymity also said, no reasonable parent would allow his or her child to go for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in an unsecured environment

There was a time many fresh graduates earnestly desired to wear the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform. It was an honour to wear the khaki, serve one’s fatherland then, and the corps members truly served with sincerity and honour. Well, that seemed to be in the old good days of 70s and 80s. Going…

