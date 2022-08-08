Zenith Education unveils career guidance initiative to build capacities of Nigerian students

Zenith Education, an edu-tech consulting firm is leveraging educational technology to develop the prospects of Nigerian students who wish to study abroad with its career guidance capacity initiative.

Through its partnership with various universities across the UK, US, Australia, Germany, and Canada, the edu-tech company works with forward-thinking schools to enhance their career guidance capacities in making sure their students benefit from programmes that make them stay ahead of time.

Micheal Adebayo, education consultant, Zenith Education, said the edu-tech start-up provides technology driving study abroad programmes, which made international admission processing easy and simple.

“Another area of its services is the collaborative works with secondary schools in Nigeria to emphasize the importance of career counselling among secondary school students,” he said.

Read also: Edo Land Reforms accelerate growth in housing sector

According to him, the company started its operation in 2020 and has been breaking barriers leveraging its innovative services that help students and young minds find solutions to career-related problems confronting them.

“Zenith Education has gathered a consortium of professionals who have burning interests in revamping the present situation of the country’s education system,” Adebayo said.

According to him, the edu-tech company is ready to provide success-oriented services for students, parents, schools, and other people who might need help in furthering their education abroad or those who need direction on their career progression paths in Nigeria.

One of its prime services is the provision of clarity to students in their academic pursuit through career guidance, psychometric assessment test and reports which are useful instruments in career counselling.

“I am presently in my third year at Anna University, College of Engineering Guindy Tamil Nadu, India. I really appreciate Zenith Education for giving me the opportunity and l appreciate their support ever since I arrived in India,” Adebiyi Oyinlade, a student of Anna University, College of Engineering Guindy Tamil Nadu, India, stated in a testimonial.

According to Oyinlade, the firm has continually been the success story of a lot of students who are now schooling in different prestigious universities in many countries.