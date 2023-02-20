Youth Empowerment Foundation to mentor 2,860 young girls in 2023

Youth Empowerment Foundation (YEF), a non-governmental organisation has said it will mentor 2,860 young girls across Nigeria on how to attain their full potential.

“We will achieve this through the GOAL project sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank,” said Tolulope Osoba, the Programme Coordinator, YEF, during stakeholders meeting recently held in Lagos.

She added that Standard Chartered Bank launched the Goal Project globally to keep more girl children in schools. “In 2022, we held a mentoring session on careers at Great Howard Secondary School, Orile-Iganmu. Osoba said. “There were 118 Students that participated- Primary (58) and Secondary (60),” Osoba said.

“GOAL is the flagship education programme within Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, our global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion,” according to Standard Chartered Bank.

“Investing in girls can result in increased prosperity and diversity. “Goal equips girls with the confidence, knowledge and skills they need to be economic leaders in their families and communities.”

The Futuremakers’ Goal programme uses sport, play, and life-skills education to transform the lives of adolescent girls across our markets,” the bank added. “Between 2006 and mid-2022, the programme reached more than 821,000 girls and young women. Our target is to reach one million girls between 2006 and 2023.”

Furthermore, the non-profit NGO that empowers youths through strategic partnerships and programmes in health, livelihoods, sports, education, and leadership noted that the focus of the project is on 10 – 18-year-old girls.

Speaking on the criteria for participation in the 2023 Goal Project, she said 50 girls will be recruited across sites, constituting 800 girls from Lagos State, 850 from Ibadan, 310 from Abeokuta, and 900 from Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“First it is voluntary, secondly, parents must be willing to sign the consent form, thirdly, the girl must be willing to reach out and do sports, either football or taekwondo; necessary to keep fit and alert.

“Another criterion, is schools give us girls who are not doing so well academically, we train and mentor them and some principals here can testify to the turnaround in their performance.”

According to Osoba, more partnership is required to increase YEF’s capacity and intention to reach out to more girls and boys to help them fulfil their unique talents and abilities.

