WAEC sets October 20 date to unveil digital certificate platform

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Africa’s foremost examining board is set to unveil the digital certificate platform on Thursday, October 20, 2022 leveraging on technology to improve its service delivery to stakeholders in diverse ways.

The unveiling of the product billed for Thursday, October 20 is one of the council’s steps to technological advancement to better the lots of the people. The general public and all stakeholders are enjoined to take advantage of this new WAEC Digital Certificate Platform, designed to eliminate the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with the manual procedures of certificate issuance and collection.

According to a statement signed by Moyosola Adesina, the acting head of public affairs department at WAEC, Yaba, Lagos for the head of national office recently the council through this development will be migrating from physical registration of candidates to online registration, online verification of results, and online result printout as part of its ground-breaking achievements recorded so far.

“Advancing in its mission of encouraging academic and moral excellence, promoting sustainable human resource development and international cooperation, meeting the growing global demands, and ensuring prompt service delivery, WAEC Nigeria is set to unveil the much-awaited WAEC Digital Certificate Platform,” the statement read in part.

Adesina in the statement explained that the platform is a mobile and web-based application that is designed specifically for candidates, individuals, institutions, and organizations and holds powerful features that enable users to access, share, request, confirm certificates and recover forgotten WAEC candidates’ examination numbers.

“WAEC is excited and thrilled to introduce this innovation at a time the global world has gone digital. This further proves that the Council maintains its vision of being a world-class examining body, adding value to the educational goals of its stakeholders, by providing timely solutions to all the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with the academic certificates,” Adesina said.

The public affairs expert reiterated that the digital platform will create an easier, instant and safer mode of accessing certificates by stakeholders. And with this digital platform, users will be able to recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates.

According to the statement, the benefits of this innovation are enormous, as candidates who have sat for the WASSCE in the past and present are able to access and share the original copies of their certificates with ease, the original copies of their certificates, which can be instantly confirmed from a credible and reliable source, regardless of the location.

Besides, institutions, organizations, and recruitment agencies can carry out bulk/individual confirmation of certificates at once, with ease. The reliability and authenticity of this confirmation on the digital platform eliminates the chances of fraud.

The WAEC digital certificate platform is available online via www.waec.org. The mobile application can be downloaded on android and iOS app stores. For more information, stakeholders can visit www.waecnigeria.org and www.waecdirect