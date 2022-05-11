UTME 2022: JAMB hints on release of result time

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) the apex board conducting the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has said the results of candidates who sat for the UTME on Friday and Saturday will be released this week.

Fabian Benjamin, the head, public affairs and protocols of JAMB disclosed this recently as the 2022 UTME examination commenced nationwide on Friday, May 6 and is expected to end on May 16.

According to statement from JAMB a total of 1,761,338 registered across the country for the UTME, the main entrance examination into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The JAMB’s spokesman in his statement explained that checking the UTME and Direct Entry results would follow similar processes adopted by the board in the 2021 session.

Benjamin reiterated that this was done to keep fraudsters away from compromising the result checking processes.

Meanwhile, there are pockets of complaints trailing the ongoing UTME across the country. Some of the candidates complained about power failure, while some others complained about the failure of biometric capturing machines among others.

However, the examination organizing board is yet to clear the air on the reason and authenticity of the claims from candidates and concerned parents. BusinessDay’s efforts to get across to Fabian Benjamin, the board’s image maker proved unsuccessful.

Recall that BusinessDay had on Friday, May 6 raised concern that the heavy down pour could hinder the smooth conduct of the 2022 UTME across the country.

Some of the students who spoke to BusinessDay expressed their regrets over the unfriendly atmosphere where they wrote their examination.

Edose Ehimeh who sat for the 2022 UTME at a computer-based-test centre at Ikotun suburb of Lagos State said she could not complete her examination due to late starting time and mal-functioning of the system.