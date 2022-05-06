UTME 2022: Examination commences May 6 amid heavy downpour

The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commences today, Friday, May 6 amidst heavy downpour in Lagos State and other parts of the country.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had announced that no fewer than 1.7 million candidates are set to take UTME scheduled for May 6 to 16 across Nigeria.

Fabian Benjamin, the head media of JAMB made this known in Abuja, when he stated that the board had put in place all procedures to ensure smooth conduct of the examination across the country.

The tertiary institutions’ apex entrance examination umpire body stated that the examination would be conducted for 1,761,338 candidates that successfully registered for the examination in 755 registered computer-based centres.

JAMB’s spokesman disclosed that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall, using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM), which is also a register of attendance in line with the board’s policy.

Benjamin, moreover warned candidates that the ban on prohibited items was still in force, hence calling on concerned individuals to be careful not to fall victim to the law because according to him necessary sanctions would be meted out to those who violate JAMB’s code of conduct.

For clarifications and arrest of doubts, he identified banned items within the examination hall including but not limited to flash drives, smartwatches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, and jewellery, among others.

Meanwhile, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the 2022 UTME will hold today and is expected to be concluded on Monday, May 16. However, many candidates and parents are worried the rainfall could hamper network services to the detriment of the candidates.

Some candidates were seen this morning struggling for buses at the Kilo end of Surulere in Lagos State in order to get to their centres on time.