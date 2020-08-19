UNIUYO trains 22 young people on various skills from host communities 

The authorities of the University of Uyo say they have trained 22 youths from its host communities on different skills acquisition as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The 22 youths who were drawn from a selection process determined by the community heads and youth leaders of all the host communities were trained between six months and one year on catering, plumbing, electrical installation, fashion design, welding, and fabrication.

Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital during the graduation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, Enefiok Essien said the essence of the welfare scheme was to reduce unemployment and make the youths self-reliant.

He said the University funded training was supervised by the Community Relations Officer in the Office of the Vice-Chancellor and the State Director of National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Essien who stated that N10 million was required to empower the beneficiaries with the necessary tools needed for them to set up their businesses, called on the Federal and State Governments and other prominent indigenes of the state to support them.

He explained that there was no meaningful development and growth in the university

and the nation in general without a peaceful academic and political environment, and urged the host communities to support the university in fighting off encroachment on the institution’s land.

“The University was responsible for all the funding required for the training, including monthly transport allowance to the trainees throughout the period.

“The next phase is to empower the trainees to establish their businesses and be on their own. The trainees have submitted the list of basic required tools and equipment with an estimated cost based on the current market prices.

“The estimated cost for the tools and equipment is about N10 million for the twenty-two trainees. We, therefore, appeal to the Federal Government through NDE, the State Government, and other prominent members of the host communities and the state to assist in this direction.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the chiefs and the vast majority of youths if the hist communities for their support to check human encroachment on the university land.

“Due to paucity of funds, the university, for now, has no perimeter fence to ward off trespassers. We strongly appeal to the members of the host communities to join hands with the university authority to fight against trespass, encroachment and land racketeering,” he stated.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the university for the training, saying it has empowered them to be independent and to fend for themselves.

One of the beneficiaries who was trained in welding and fabrication said, “I am happy I was selected for the training. I spent one year to be trained in welding and fabrication, and I hope the university will support us with tools to start our own businesses,” he said.