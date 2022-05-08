Unity Schools: 69,828 Candidates write 2022 common entrance examination

No fewer than 69,828 candidates, on Saturday wrote the 2022 common entrance examination of National Examination Council (NECO), for admission into the 110 unity schools across the country.

Adamu Adamu, minister of education, disclosed this while monitoring the examination with some officials from the ministry across some centres in Abuja. The minister who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, David Andrew, informed that there were more female applicants than male counterparts.

Of the total candidates, 36,8555 are female applicants and 32,000 are male, the Minister said. He explained the aim of the monitoring was to help see how government is progressing in terms of the basis for establishing the unity schools.

“We visited some schools unannounced to see what is happening and from the conduct we met there, it is going on very well. We are not looking at taking all the applicants but looking at taking the best out of them and there are standards that measure what you take and how you move it.”

Also speaking, the registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NECO, Dantani Wushishi, said the one week extension of the examination boosted the enrollment. He however noted that only 74 candidates registered for the examination in Kebbi, which is the lowest for 2022.

While saying that the result will be released soon, the registrar added that Lagos state has registered the highest with 19,516 candidates, while the least registered state is Kebbi with 74 candidates, 37 male and 37 female.