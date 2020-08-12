Union Bank, Awarri strengthen students capacity in Artificial Intelligence

Union Bank, through its education platform Edu360, has announced its partnership with Awarri, a pan-African technology company, to launch The Next Robotics Legend initiative, a programme designed to train students in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, and ignite a world of possibilities.

This first-of-its-kind robotics training and competition for students aged 11 to 16 is being organised as part of the Bank’s efforts to boost education in Nigeria through Edu360. The initiative will focus on identifying and nurturing young potential inventors and creators who will receive necessary training to solve some of the challenges plaguing the Nigerian society.

During the entry period from August 7th to 21st, 2020, entries will be accepted on the Edu360 website, from parents and guardians of interested children within this age bracket. The top 25 entries will be shortlisted to participate in the intensive 3-month training programme and each of the participants will receive a tablet with preloaded information; a MekaMon, a robot which offers an unparalleled education experience in advanced robotics as well as access to seasoned tutors for the programme duration.

At the end of the free training programme, participants will be required to identify a need in their community, and apply the skills learnt to proffer a solution. The student with the best solution will be admitted for a mentorship program with Awarri, the advanced AI and robotics company owned by Silas Adekunle – top international robotics engineer renowned for creating the world’s first intelligent gaming robot.

Speaking on the Bank’s partnership with Awarri, Ogochukwu Ekezie- Ekaidem, head, corporate communications and marketing at Union Bank, said, “Edu360 is excited to work with Awarri on this initiative because this links three areas that we are passionate about – Education, Innovation and Talent Development. Our focus on these three areas stems from the realisation that they are crucial in driving development and sustainable impact in Nigeria. We are focused on collaborations and partnerships that will boost the development of education and shape a better and sustainable future.”

To ensure the sustenance of the initiative, Edu360 will partner with four secondary schools by providing robotics toolkits and training for their teachers to enable them include robotics in their curriculum.

Edu360 was established by Union Bank in 2018 as a platform to drive much-needed reform within the Education sector and rapidly accelerate access, quality and learning outcomes for Nigerian children and youth.

Union Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that will deliver a more sustainable future for generations to come.