TETFUND appoints Anibeze, Didia Coordinating Editors for Anatomy Book

The Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has appointed Chike Anibeze (Prof) of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) and Blessing Didia (Prof ), the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Rivers state University as National Coordinating Editors to develop a manuscript in Anatomy for production into a basic textbook for use by tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The book which is to be titled: “Fundamentals of Anatomy”, will service the basic anatomical needs of students in medicine, Anatomy, nursing, physiotherapy (medical rehabilitation), radiography and other health sciences.

Technical Advisory Committee for the manuscript – outline and proposed content – summary earlier submitted by Chike Anibeze.

The Coordinating editors of the project are therefore commissioned to select appropriate experts in the field of Anatomy preferably of the professorial cadre and reflecting competence and geographical spread in carrying out the national assignment.

BusinessDay, however, gathered that the Coordinating Editors will pick the “egg heads” experts from the nation’s six geo-political zones of North-west, NorthEast, North – Central, South – West, South – East and South-South.

The Coordinating editors are expected to deliver on the agreement within the stipulated period of time.