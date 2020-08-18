Oyo announces shift in common entrance, placement exams dates

Oyo State government has on Tuesday, announced a shift in the Common Entrance examination into its schools of science from Wednesday 19th August to Tuesday 1st, September 2020.

The shift, according to the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, signed by the Commissioner, Olasunkanmi Olaleye were because of a clash of the examination date with the ongoing West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), in which students were expected to write Economics and Agricultural Science in their year 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Also, the date of the screening test for placement of pupils in terminal classes in public and private primary schools into Junior Secondary School 1(JSS1) in Oyo State has been shifted from Thursday 20th August 2020 to Saturday 22nd August 2020 due to another clash of the date of the exercise with another WAEC subject.

“All parents and guidance are advised to note these changes and prepare their wards for the exercise at the stipulated periods with strict compliance with the State’s COVID-19 protocols,” the Commissioner advised.