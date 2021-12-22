OPM sets up free school in Aba for indigent pupils

Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has announced the opening of a free school in Aba, Abia state, to cater for indigent children in the area.

Chibuzor Chinyere, general overseer, OPM, disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen in Aba, Tuesday.

The general overseer said that the school located at No 30, Compost Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba with two story buildings will be expanded to accommodate more students as the need arises.

He also explained that students who were unfortunate to have lost a parent or guardian and dropped out of school, as a result have the opportunity to join the school and complete their education.

He stated that the school will host a nursery section from classes one to three and a primary section from classes one to six.

The cleric, who said he has passion for the education of young people had acquired N110 million property in Port Harcourt and built a free school for children with Autism and Down Syndrome with a bus to convey them.

“We hereby invite all orphans, children of poor widows and parents that their children have stopped going to school because of lack of money, to go to the address for free admission and school uniforms.

“Our free schools are funded through the tithes and offerings of members of the church and all tribes and religions are welcomed into our free schools as usual”, he said.

Chinyere stated that the new school in Ogbor Hill area of Aba, is the second one in Abia and the 18th OPM free school in Nigeria with the rest located in Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa and Plateau states.

He stated that he built the first free school 10 years ago in his village, Ohanku, Ndoki in Ukwa East LGA, Abia to ensure indigent children have access to free education and a better life.

He noted that he also rebuilt a government secondary school in Ohanku , his village and turned it to a free school by paying all the student’s fees and providing for their needs.

Chinyere said that the Aba free school will take off fully in January 2022 and has provision for about 60 students who would have access to a library and computers for studies.

He said that the lucky students will also enjoy access to free books, school uniforms and sandals.