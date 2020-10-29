Ondo schools to resume academic activities November 2

The Ondo State Government has again directed the resumption of schools after the #EndSARS protests.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Akure, the state capital, by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, schools are to fully resume academic activities on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Recall that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had on October 19, 2020, directed that all schools in the state should reopen. He had, however, cancelled that directive the following day due to the unrest that followed the #EndSARS protest in some parts of the state.

“Mr Governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday 2nd November 2020 now that the State has become peaceful. Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply,” the statement said.