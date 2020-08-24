Ogunsola emerges UNILAG’s first female acting vice-chancellor

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, on Monday announced Folasade Ogunsola as the new acting vice chancellor.

Ogunsola until this announcement was the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of development services and the first female to be so appointed in the history of the University of Lagos.

She defeated her opponent and a deputy vice-chancellor in charge of management services, Ben Oghojafor, with a wide margin. She scored 135 votes as against Oghojafor’s 31 among the senate members.

A total of 167 professors were accredited for voting while one vote was voided.

Ogunsola, a professor of medical microbiology and was the first female provost of the university’s college of medicine, Idi-Araba.

BusinessDay report shows that Ogunsola’s election follows the request made by the Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday 21st August, 2020.

Buhari had intervened in a lingering crisis between the Governing Council of the University and its Senate when he ordered the suspension of the Acting Vice Chancellor appointed by the Governing Council, Omololu Soyombo.

The President had also suspended the Wale Babalakin as Pro Chancellor and Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice chancellor of the University pending the report of a Visitation panel set up by him.

The special visitation panel to the university of Lagos has as chairman Tukur Saad, other members include Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Oyindo, Ekanem Braide, Adamu Usman, Jimoh Bankole and Grace Ekanem.

Also the Senate of the University of Lagos is to convene urgently and appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university.