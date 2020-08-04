Ogun state Govt directed SS3 students in the state to take COVID-19 test before access to Boarding Houses

The Ogun state government has directed that Senior secondary school 3 (SS3) students in both public and private schools must take COVID-19 test before being allowed into boarding houses in Ogun state schools.

This directive was dished out on Friday night in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on primary and secondary education, Ronke Soyombo.

She said that “The Ogun state Ministry Of Health has made provision for a COVID-19 malaria test for all SS3 boarding students in Ogun state as part of the conditions for the reopening of schools in the under listed public health care facilities between Friday 31st July and Monday, August 3rd, 2020.”

The statement stated that only students with negative COVID-19 test results will be admitted into the boarding houses.

“To this end, all principals are therefore directed to immediately disseminate the directives to all SS3 learners in the state and to ensure that the instructions are strictly adhered to as sanctions will be meted out to any defaulting school.”

The state government, Soyombo said has earmarked three centres for the test adding that they are situated at:-Abeokuta- the 250 MTR, Okemosan; Ado-Odo-Ota – Ogun state General Hospital, Ota; and Sagamu – Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.