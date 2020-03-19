Office of Education Quality Assurance to monitor school closure compliance in Lagos

The Lagos State government says the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor the compliance level of schools closure within the State and anyone found culpable will be sanctioned.

Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education says the State Government’s decision is emotional, rational and logical as it is in the interest of the students, adding that their safety is of paramount to the Government.

The Commissioner emphasized that during the period of school closure, the students will be engaged with several Home Work and assignments from School, which will keep them busy and enable them continue their studies at home. Adding it will spur another drive to learn better, imploring parents and guardians to provide educational books and journals for their wards during the short stay at home.

In a statement made available to BusinessDay Thursday, Adefisayo further said that as part of measures to sustain continuous, the State Government has planned some Radio and Television Programmes to support Senior secondary school 3 students preparing for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She resolved that some of the teachers will be assigned to teach and review with the students on 8 core subjects with emphasis on relevant topics. The subjects are; English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Literature-In-English, Financial Accounting and Economics. These intense sessions of teaching and exchange of knowledge by the teachers will be recorded, aired on several media stations and streamed online through various social media platforms.

Adefisayo expressed that this programme which is to review what the students have been taught before the break will run from Monday through Thursdays while a phone in session with the Honourable Commissioner and other teachers will be aired on Friday to create an avenue for the students to ask questions on areas in which they are having challenges.

“The upload of WAEC past question on various subjects will also be adopted and disseminated on several social media handles” She noted

In her remarks, the Honourable Commissioner urged parents to support the State Government’s efforts by ensuring that their children have access to these programmes initiated refresh their minds and prepare them for the forthcoming examinations, adding that Lagosians should not panic about the pandemic. She concluded that as a responsive government, the virus will be contained and the children will be back to school in due time.