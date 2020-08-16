Obaseki, FG strengthen basic education in Edo

As part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to sustain reforms in the basic education sector, the Edo State Government has distributed 25 motorcycles to Quality Assurance Officers in the 18 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) across the state.

Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Joan Osa Oviawe, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the distribution of the motor-bikes to the LGEAs will strengthen the implementation of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme as the officers are now better positioned to carry out their duties of monitoring and inspection.

Osa Oviawe said: “What we are seeing today is part of efforts by the Governor Obaseki-led government to tap from the Federal Government’s counterpart funding. Such grants made the purchase of these motor bikes possible.

“This was made possible with the collaboration of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Edo State Government. It was facilitated through the financial effort and support of Governor Obaseki. Initially, eighteen (18) motor bikes were distributed in the first phase to each of the LGEAs and today, additional 25 motor bikes were distributed.”

Osa Oviawe said the motor-bikes will strengthen monitoring of schools under the EDOBEST programme across the state by Quality Assurance Officers, adding: “Our Quality Assurance Officers are now more empowered to visit schools daily for monitoring and inspection. These motor bikes will further enhance their work.

The Edo State Coordinator, UBEC and a Quality Assurance Officer, Beatrice Okei, said the monitoring is to improve and guarantee quality teaching and learning in primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

“We expect the Quality Assurance Officers who could not visit their various schools to take advantage of these motor bikes to carry out their schedules in their various LGAs and give feedback to stakeholders in the basic education sector,” she said.