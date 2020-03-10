NTIC strengthens science, art potentials of students

Nigeria Tulip International College (NTIC), Lagos “formerly known as Nigeria Turkish International College as part of efforts to create awareness about the importance of taking care of the earth, has organised her 3rd Science and Art Fair.

The event tagged: ‘Working at Saving the Earth’ (WASTE) afforded the students in 14 different school clubs the opportunity to showcase their inventions to parents and other invited schools.

Emre Dogan, Principal, Nigeria Tulip International College said the event was organised to encourage the students to show their talents.

Dogan said that the students through their exhibitions explained how awareness about recycling and conservation of water can contribute to comfortable living and advancement of the human race.

According to him, “The aim of the science fair is to offer something different in education, educating the children away from the classroom. The process is such that children are allowed to display their creativity”.

Fausat Akinsanya, vice principal (Secondary school) and head of science department said the science fair is an annual event of the school.

Akinsanya says the theme for this year’s event was all in a bid to create awareness about the importance of taking care of our environment, adding that with a change of attitude by parents and students, the earth would be a better place.

On her part, Jumoke Thomas, vice principal, nursery and primary of the school while explaining plans put in place to groom the next generation of leaders, observes that in this 21st century, it is important that school management change their method of teaching to align with global best practices.

According to her, “In the education sector today, there are lot of trends as new things keep coming up, so it will require a 21st-century teaching and learning skills by the school management to remain relevant.

“Today we do a lot of project-based learning which gives the children the opportunity to apply what they are being taught in class to their everyday lives. So that is how we balance the indoor and out-doors learning experience”, Thomas said.

On the theme of the event, Thomas pointed out that there is a need to work together to save the earth. “As you are aware, with global warming, we all need to work together to create the right mindset to take care of our environment,” she said.