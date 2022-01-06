Nigeria Spelling Bee 2022 state competition registration ongoing

Registration is ongoing for the 2022 Nigeria Spelling Bee season’s state-level competitions.

Nigeria Spelling Bee is conducted by the Bee Spelling Competition Initiative, a duly registered non-governmental organisation with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and officially endorsed by the federal ministry of education to conduct the competition nationally and send spellers to represent Nigeria at international Spelling Bee competitions such as the African Spelling Bee.

According to information from the organisers’ website, schools, organisations, and parents are advised to register their spellers and start preparing them for the competition with the updated study guide.

Love Joshua, the program director of Nigeria Spelling Bee, disclosed to BusinessDay that the state-level competition of the Nigeria Spelling Bee contest is commencing in February.

Meanwhile, the event kicks off at Edo State on Tuesday, February 1, followed by Delta State on February 2, Bayelsa State, February 3, Rivers State holds its qualifiers on February 5, while Osun State will be on February 7, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu among other states follow suit.

The venues for the qualifiers are not yet announced as the organisers look forward to potential hosts to indicate their interests. The Nigeria Spelling Bee organisers have categorically said that no payment is required to host, however, there are many benefits attached to hosting the event.

As host of the event, the host school is entitled to the below benefits;

10 Free registrations for the students of host schools to contest at the state level qualifier.

Mention and link-back as “state host” of the Nigeria Spelling Bee before, during, and after the competition on all media reportage of the event.

Banner placement of the host school beside the Nigeria Spelling Bee banner on stage as an advert, and this will in many ways help advertise the school. The certificate of hosting will be presented to the host school. There is also an opportunity for host schools to showcase their institutions to all persons present among other benefits.

Recall that Kate E. David of Intimacy with Christ International School Mararaba and Elozino Etuele of Deeper Life High School Delta Campus emerged champions of the senior and junior category respectively. The senior championship trophy comes with an N1,000,000 scholarship prize while the junior category carries an N500,000 scholarship.

The Nigeria Spelling Bee 2021 national competition was hosted at Deeper Life High School Lafia campus, Narawara State.