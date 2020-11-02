NECO resumes 2020 SSCE November 9

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday 9th November 2020.

The Council had postponed the examinations indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which it said disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the Country.

The Council made this known in a statement signed by Azeez Sani,

Head Information and Public Relations Division on Monday.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.

“This new Time-Table will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November, 2020. The Time-Table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng”, the statement read.

The Council thanked the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended and assured of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.