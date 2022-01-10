Low turnout greets school resumption in Edo

Following the directive by the Edo State government for primary and secondary schools to resume the second term of 2021/2022 academic session, some schools on Monday witnessed a low turnout of students.

The state government had on Sunday, in a statement issued by Stella-Maris Imasuen, permanent secretary, Edo state ministry of education, announced Monday, January 10 as the resumption date for all schools, urging parents and guardians to ensure all relevant learning materials are provided for their children and wards.

Imasuen, however, insisted that Idogbo secondary school in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state remains closed till further notice following the destruction of the school’s property by some students and hoodlums on December 2, 2021.

A visit to several schools across Benin metropolis on Monday showed that few students present for the new term were busy cleaning their schools’ premises. However, without wearing face masks, in apparent disregard to one of the COVID-19 protocols.

Also, infrared thermometers, hand sanitizers and verometer buckets were not visibly seen at strategic locations but as of the time of filing this report it was gathered, in the school visited, that they were yet to bring out the kits kept in their offices.

Some schools visited include Imaguero College, Benin City; Oredo senior secondary school; Oba Ewuare grammar school, Asoro primary school, among others.

“Today is the first day of resumption and it is a normal phenomenon not to see a large population of students. For the preventive measures, we have the tools in our offices and it will be displayed for people to use it,” a school head, who craved anonymity, said.

The principal, however, said teachers were on ground to teach, assuring that those present would benefit from the day’s classes for resuming early to encourage those absent to resume.

Another school head, who preferred not to be mentioned, said “it is the first day of resumption and most students will shy away from learning and possibly stay at home to help their parents and guardians. We will try to encourage those present to stay so that they don’t go out roaming the streets”.