Learn Africa launches AI-enabled app to address learning gap

Learn Africa Plc, a leading learning resource company has launched its online AI-enabled mobile app aimed at breaking barriers to learning and empowering learners to take control of their education, and offers access to many resources.

Bala Hassan, the managing director at Learn Africa Plc speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the company’s 52, Oba Akran Avenue head office recently said the mobile app represents more than just a technological advancement, but an innovation meant to revolutionise how to teach and learn.

Read also: Empowering Nigerian SMEs: Capsa Technology Strategic Financial Solutions and Growth Initiatives

“Today, we are proud to introduce the Learn Africa Online app, a transformative platform that brings learning to the palm of your hand. This app represents more than just a technological advancement; it embodies our dedication to accessibility, innovation, and excellence in education.

“With features designed to enhance the learning experience, including access to all our books, assessment questions, and examination materials, the Learn Africa Online app is set to revolutionise how we learn and teach,” he said.

He further explained that the benefits of the app extends beyond convenience and functionality.

“By harnessing the power of technology, we are breaking down barriers to education and expanding access to learning opportunities for all. Whether you are a student striving for academic excellence, an educator seeking to inspire minds, or a lifelong learner on a quest for knowledge, the Learn Africa app is your gateway to limitless possibilities,” he noted.

The managing director ascribed the success of the transformative innovation and groundbreaking development to the remarkable history of Learn Africa, formerly known as Longman Nigeria Plc.

“For over 60 years, we have been at the forefront of educational publishing across the country, offering a wide range of books that cater to the needs of learners at all levels.

Our excellence, providing educational products and services to governments, institutions commitment to delivering world-class learning solutions has earned us a reputation for, and individual learners across Nigeria,” he said.

Learn Africa online is an innovative educational mobile application revolutionising learning experiences. With a comprehensive array of resources and interactive tools, the app empowers users to effortlessly acquire new knowledge and skills easily with quick accessibility.

Read also: ALX commits to empowering youth with thriving tech skills

Gbola Aiyedun, the publishing and content director at Learn Africa said the mobile app is a tool designed to change the learning landscape in Nigeria, and put the country’s education curriculum in the globe.

“This mobile app is not just about our resources alone, we have quite a lot of other resources that are attached to it.

This is a mobile app that contains resources of all curriculum from primary to senior secondary school levels. These resources are Nigerian curriculum compliant,” he said.

Aiyedun also said the app is accessible anytime and anywhere in the world. “We are globalising the Nigerian curriculum,” he reiterated.

Christopher Kikanme, director of marketing and sales at Learn Africa Plc in his address acknowledged the significance of the milestone for Learn Africa and the education landscape in Nigeria.

“The launch of the Learn Africa app signifies our dedication to innovation, accessibility, and excellence in education.

With over six decades of experience, Learn Africa has been a trusted provider of quality educational materials, evolving to meet the changing needs of learners.

“Today, as we embrace digital education, the Learn Africa app empowers learners to take control of their education, offering access to a wide range of resources.

“Whether you’re a student, educator, or lifelong learner, the app caters to your diverse needs. Beyond materials, our commitment is to foster a culture of learning and curiosity,” he said.

In addition, he said; “In the future, we see education transcending borders, with universal access to top-notch resources.”

Read also: Empowering English Language Studies (ESL) in Nigeria through technology

He encourages students and institutions to choose Learn Africa as their education partner, to embrace the future of learning together.

“With the Learn Africa app, we are empowering minds, one tap at a time,” Kikanme noted.

Dignitaries at the unveiling ceremony are Emeke Iwerebon, chairman of the board of directors at Learn Africa Plc; Fred Ijewere, and Yetunde Aina, non-executive directors at Learn Africa Plc, and Captain Owolabi, from the directorate of Nigerian Navy education, among others.