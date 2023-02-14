Leadership Academy to give youth invaluable exposure, purpose in life

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State has revealed that the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy will give youth exposure and leadership preparation that will impact them to cultivate a shared vision needed for active citizenship and nation-building.

The governor made this known during the second-anniversary remembrance of the late Lateef Jakande held recently at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

“We established the Lateef Jakande Academy to fulfil two visions: the first is a vision to institutionalise the public sector leadership pipeline in Lagos State, and the second is our vision to immortalise the name of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Kayode Jakande, who passed away in February 2021.

Leadership is crucial at all levels within society. Our goal is to provide a platform that will give invaluable exposure, and purposeful leadership preparation that will positively impact our youth to cultivate a shared vision that will lead to active citizenship and nation-building. At Lagos State we are building leaders today for a greater tomorrow.” he said.

Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu said; “Our pioneering fellows, you should never lose sight of just how privileged you are to have made it into this inaugural class. Out of the many who applied, you are the privileged chosen few. And you now have in your hands a great opportunity to shape not just your personal lives and careers, but also the future of our dear Lagos State.”

The academy is a one-year fellowship programme initiated by the Lagos State governor. The leadership programme will offer life-changing, nonpartisan and meritocratic opportunities to young Nigerians who desire to impact their generation through public service.

The academy received over 3,000 applications, however, after a thorough selection process in line with global best practices; only 30 were selected for the first cohort.

The selected fellows will engage in this leadership programme that aims to build skills, awareness, and a nuanced perspective among young people to tackle challenges in the public sector.

According to Folasade Coker, executive secretary of the Academy said, “This has been a long process out-sourced to a leading consultant to assure quality and objectivity.

We received 3,313 applications and they passed through a rigorous, merit-driven selection process which included Computer Based Tests, full day assessment centre (set to observe specific leadership competencies), competency-based oral interviews with external consultants from the private and public sectors, the senior management team of the ministry and successful candidates from that process met with the governor.

At the end of this, we selected 30 young, vibrant Nigerians who are the pioneer cohort of the Academy’s Inaugural session beginning later this week, February 2023.”

The programme will offer fellows first-hand experience in the process of governance not only at the state and federal government levels but also at local government.

Fellows will participate in discussions with renowned leaders from both the public and private sectors and partake in domestic and international public service orientation.

It will offer bright young Nigerians the chance to support Nigeria’s recovery through inclusive, sustainable and development solutions.

The principle of the academy is to offer opportunities to young Nigerians (35 years and below) who aspire for future leadership positions in order to serve their nation and impact their generation. The academy is positioned to develop these young leaders for public service and governance, by equipping them with the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for purposeful leadership, through service, direct mentorship and hands-on involvement in policy-making at the highest levels of the state government.

The curriculum of the academy has been developed and customized by a consortium of professors from Lagos Business School, the University of Cambridge, the International Coaching Federation and other experts in the field of leadership in the country.

In attendance at the event were, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor; Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos State; Hakeem Muri-Okunola, chief of staff, Lagos State; Ajibola Ponnle, commissioner of the ministry of establishment, training and pensions; and Folasade Coker, executive secretary of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, among others.