LASG suspend 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination

Lagos state government on Monday announced the suspension of year 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE), mainly for JSS3 candidates.

The BECE, was originally scheduled to kick start from Tuesday, 16th to 23rd June, 2020 for candidates in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS3) in Public and approved private schools across the state.

Government statement on Monday, signed by Supo Gbadegeshin, Director. Lagos state Examination Board said, the decision was “In view of the prevailing situation of global pandemic virus called COVID-19 and the precautionary steps taken by the Lagos State Government to combat the deadly disease.

“Lagos State Examinations Board hereby notifies the general public, especially all duly registered Public and Approved Private Junior Secondary Schools in the state, that year 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) earlier scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 16th – 23rd June, 2020 has been postponed till further notice”, Gbadegeshin said.

He however noted that “as soon as the State Government issues directives on the re-opening of schools, the new dates approved by the appropriate authorities shall be communicated to all stakeholders.”