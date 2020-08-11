LASG rolls out intervention programmes to maintain continuous learning for students

Determined to maintain all-round continuous learning for private and public school students at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government has launched a well packaged educational television programme tagged “The Total Education Show”.

The programme is an intervention idea of the Ministry of education aimed at enriching the students with educational programmes asides the existing curriculum of daily radio, television and online classes.

Folasade Adefisayo, commissioner for education observes that education is not just about academic subjects alone but inculcating co-curricular activities, inclusive learning and other educational contents to engage the students and make learning fun for them.

Adefisayo while speaking in her office at The Secretariat, Alausa on Tuesday, stressed that Education is not balanced if it is only concentrated on cognitive development rather than behavioral, entrepreneurial, analytical, experimental and social aspects for improvement of the learner. “All factors must be encompassed to broaden the horizon of the Child,” She added.

She further disclosed the focus areas of the programme which include; Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STREAM), Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and Child Protection Advocacy against Child Abuse, adding that this medium provides an opportunity for the child to be enlightened and learn other skills for futuristic purpose.

She noted that the show is being aired on Television Continental (TVC) Entertainment, GOTV Channel 27, every Monday and Thursday at 4:30pm, both days. She expressed that viewers can send their suggestions through SMS/Whatsapp to the contact details; 08126601889.

In addition, Adefisayo disclosed that the children can watch previous episodes of the programme on Education LASG YouTube Page, searching for “The Total Education Show”

The Commissioner urged parents to support the State Government’s efforts by ensuring that their children have access to these programmes initiated to refresh their minds and prepare them for a Greater Future. She concluded by saying that as a responsive government, the virus will be contained and the children will be back to school in due time.