Kogi Polytechnic debunks kidnap rumours

The management of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has debunked the malicious rumour making the rounds that kidnappers have invaded the institution, saying it’s not only unfounded but also an imagination from the pit of hell.

According to a press statement signed and issued by Salisu Usman Ogbo, the Rector and made available to Journalists in Lokoja stated that both

campuses of the Polytechnic in Lokoja and Itakpe are calm and peaceful, as staff and students are having the best of the moment after the usual academic activities for the day.

The statement equally urged Parents, guardians and other stakeholders to remain assured that the Polytechnic management, with the active support of the Kogi state government, is fully in charge of the security apparatus of the institution.

“They should discard the unwarranted and malicious rumour of security breach being peddled by failed detractors”.