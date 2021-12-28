Indimi’s multi-billion naira Unimaid complex to enhance e-learning

The multibillion naira complex built and donated to the University of Maiduguri by Muhammadu Indimi (OFR) is set to enhance e-learning, especially with limitations posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The purpose-built complex, which boasts a suite of world-class facilities was commissioned on Thursday, December 23, 2021, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The imposing edifice is home to the Muhammadu Indimi Centre for Distance Learning as well as the International Conference Centre. Facilities include; exam hall, conference room, e-Resources Centre, laboratory as well as staff offices and recreational areas.

Speaking at the event, Indimi, foremost businessman, philanthropist and executive chairman, Oriental Energy, said the complex was built and donated to the University of Maiduguri in extension of his commitment to educational excellence.

“I believe that the Centre will help the university in the way it delivers learning, training, and skills, as well as to those who will be taking their courses remotely. I thank the university for this opportunity and partnership; I will continue to support the programmes and initiatives of this great university. This project is one of my token contributions to education. I hope and pray that this will inspire others to look in the same direction.

The President in his short remarks at the event commended Indimi for his passion and commitment to education while calling on other well-to-do Nigerians to emulate Indimi's sterling example.

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, also applauded Indimi for his generous philanthropy: “Words cannot convey the debt of our respect and gratitude to Alhaji Muhammad Indimi for his statesmanship, for his generous philanthropy especially given today’s intervention to enhance tertiary education for the people of Borno. We congratulate Alhaji Muhammad Indimi for being honoured with Mr President’s special commissioning of his generous donations.

A passionate and generous philanthropist, Muhammadu Indimi has set up the Muhammadu Indimi Foundation (MIF) to help structure his philanthropic commitments with evident impact in areas like education, health, housing and social welfare.