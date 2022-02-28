Idah Poly sets to axe students with below 75percent attendance

Danjuma Baba, the rector of Federal Polytechnic, Idah in Kogi State of Nigeria has cautioned newly matriculated students that any student who failed to record 75 percent contact hour with lectures in a semester would be expelled from the institution.

Baba made this known during the institution’s 35th matriculation held on Saturday at the convocation pavilion when over 2,500 students were admitted into both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes.

The management of Idah Polytechnics in its efforts to sanitise the institution of touts and unserious students insist that students must make 75percent physical attendance to qualify to write examinations, and those found guilty of this stand to be expelled.

“There shall be no absenteeism from lectures, tests and assignments. The minimum class attendance required of full-time students in a semester for each course is 75 percent of the total contact hours for the semester.

“All academic departments shall keep an attendance register for this purpose. Only students who meet this requirement will graduate. Study the student handbook religiously as ignorance is no excuse in law,” Baba cautioned.

The rector who assumed office on December 27, 2017, explained that over 2,000 candidates had been offered provisional admission to study various courses at the HND level.

Out of over 2,000 candidates that applied for the ND programme, only about 1,500 have been offered provisional admission while another over 1,000 candidates have been offered provisional admission to study various courses at the HND level.

According to the rector, Ida Polytechnic recently expelled a student for refusal to fill the misconduct form despite her claim of ignorance because it is clearly stated in the student handbook.

“Let me warn at this point that the polytechnic will not tolerate nor condone any act of indiscipline on the part of any student. You are to qualify for graduation only when you have been certified both in character and in learning,” he said.

Moreover, the Efakwu-Egume in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State born scholar further revealed that the present school administration has, more than any previous one, attracted more TETFund interventions in infrastructure, office furniture, equipment for laboratories and workshops.

Besides, stated that the capital projects funded by the federal government under his administration had been overwhelming and unprecedented.

“Over 15 TETfund structures, road networks and other facilities by the Federal Government are now ready for commissioning. This has greatly enhanced our capacity to admit more students for various courses in the Polytechnic,” he said.