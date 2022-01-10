Global Wissen Consult to launch blockchain programme for varsity students in Nigeria

Global Wissen Consult, a Swedish and Nigerian Social Development Enterprise, is taking its mission to ensure all youths are digitally literate and able to leverage the digital space.

The organization has concluded plans to launch a programme and community dedicated to Blockchain, (The Wissen Blockchain Community).

The firm, in a statement, said members will be educated in the world of blockchain technology that is currently taking over the digital space.

”Since its inception in 2018, Global Wissen Consult, which was established to pass the light of digital literacy to youths through modern ways of learning, has worked hard together with its strategic partners to spread digital literacy to the youths in Nigeria and teach them how to leverage the everso beneficial digital space.

“This has been done by bringing quality knowledge, updated skill sets, and extraordinary opportunities to the students, mostly by collaborating with the universities, but also through other institutions and organizations,” Oscar Nwokeji, a spokesperson for Global Wissen Consult said.

Nwokeji stated that the main focus has been on Digital Entrepreneurship and the most in-demand and trending Digital skills such as Digital Marketing, Website development, and Visual design. He added that the digital space has been flooded with information on and news about NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and blockchain technology, which has almost been impossible to miss. And this, just as the digital space itself, is something that is here to stay – and something that can be leveraged when known how to.

“What Global Wissen Consult is saying is that to be digitally literate – knowledge about blockchain and its technology (NFTs, DEFIs ) will become crucial, meaning that it is important to offer this knowledge to the younger generations – specifically for an organization that is aiming to spread digital literacy.

“‘Apart from that, this is also a community for individuals that are extra interested in leveraging on the opportunities that this space creates – a way for them to get a foot in the door and receive the right knowledge and information, at the right time, ” Nwokeji added.