Foundation seeks equal access to quality education for every Nigerian child

Austin Avuru Foundation (A.A Foundation) seeks to create equal quality education access for every child regardless of their background or circumstances.

And in its drive to achieve this vision, the foundation has announced the successful opening of Arrupe Jesuit College, Abbi in Delta State.

Austin Avuru, chief executive officer and founder of AA Holding, speaking at the ceremony highlighted the significance of the college to the growth of the education sector in the country.

“The Austin Avuru Foundation believes that education is the key to unlocking the potential of individuals and communities.

The foundation’s vision is to create a world where every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The foundation’s partnership with the Jesuits is a testament to this vision,” he said.

Read also: Group condemn hike in varsities tuition fees, commercialisation of education

In addition, he said: “Working alongside the society of Jesus of the Roman Catholic church, the government and relevant stakeholders in the educational sector and through Arrupe Jesuit College, I believe we can push out on a pedestal to reach even more people to collectively impact the educational system in Nigeria.”

Oluwasdare Michael, the reverend father, and principal of the college in his speech, said: “Arrupe Jesuit College, named in honour of the revered Jesuit priest Pedro Arrupe, stands as a beacon of educational excellence in Abbi, Delta State. Through a comprehensive curriculum, cutting-edge facilities, and a commitment to nurturing holistic development, the college aims to empower young men and women with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to excel academically and make positive contributions to their communities and society.”

Furthermore, he maintained that the college represents the realisation of a shared vision for educational advancement, as the Austin Avuru Foundation and the Jesuits of the North-West Africa Province continue its collaborative journey.

“Together, we seek to create a legacy that will enrich the lives of generations to come,” he said.

In 2018, the idea of building a top-class secondary school that would be run to international standards in perpetuity was born.

In 2019, the Austin Avuru Foundation approached the leadership of the Jesuits of the North-West Africa Province offering to build a primary and secondary school bequeathing it to the Society to provide for the educational needs of young men and women in Abbi, Delta State, and beyond.

Read also: Nigeria online school The Morpheus Academy to transform tech education

Arrupe Jesuit College is a non-profit co-educational boarding Catholic and Jesuit secondary school, that welcomes young men and women of diverse cultural and religious backgrounds and provides them with a comprehensive education and formation to lead meaningful lives with and for others.

The project construction commenced in February 2021, through the foundation-laying ceremony of the college, with its completion in September 2023.The college commences its first intake of students in September 2023.