FG, ASUU to hold emergency meeting Tuesday over strike

Nigeria’s Minister of education Adamu Adamu has invited the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to an emergency meeting following the Union’s threat to embark on another round of strike.

ASUU has issued a notice of strike over what the it has described as the refusal of Government to implement some of the agreements entered into between the union and the Federal Government.

The emergency meeting is scheduled to hold Tuesday, 6th of April 2021 at 11:00am in the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Ben Bem Goong, Director Press and Public Relations on Sunday, the Minister said the reason for the emergency meeting is to nip the strike in the bud.

ASUU has just called off a nine month old strike in January this year.