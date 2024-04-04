Ekiti State University chancellor moves to harness youths potentials, unveils N1bn innovation fund

Tunji Olowolafe, the newly appointed Chancellor of Ekiti State University, has initiated an innovative project to harness the boundless potential of Nigeria’s youth through a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) platform.

“I believe in harnessing the untapped potential of our youth, particularly in fields like business process outsourcing,” Olowolafe declared. “This sector presents a world of opportunity for our graduates to immediately contribute to the global economy. To this end, I am excited to create a platform for 100 of our brightest minds to engage in work that challenges them and grows their skills,” Olowolafe, a doctor said at the 28th Convocation of Ekiti State University.

He also expressed gratitude to the State Governor and visitor of the University, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for finding him worthy of being appointed Chancellor. In another groundbreaking announcement, he unveiled the launch of a N1billion Innovation Fund designed to empower agro-tech companies founded by Ekiti State University’s students and graduates.

“Agriculture stands as the backbone of our nation, and it is here that I see the greatest potential for innovation and economic prosperity,” Olowolafe stated. “The N1billion Innovation Fund is designed to empower agro-tech companies founded by our graduands and students.”

The Chancellor also announced the establishment of a new program to subsidize capacity building for academic staff members of the Institution.

“I am also delighted to announce the establishment of a new program, which I will be endowing, designed to offer support and subsidies for up to 30 academic staff members. This initiative aims to facilitate their participation in international conferences, training sessions, and research activities,” he said