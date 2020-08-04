Delta plans for 29,525 students in upcoming WASSCE

A total of 29,525 students from Secondary Schools in Delta would be sitting for the forthcoming West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba, Monday, also said measures were already put in place to reopen schools on Tuesday, August 4, in line with federal government directives and COVID-19 protocols

Ukah, who said that a maximum of 20 students would sit in each class in tandem with the COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines, highlighted the critical measures put in place.

Some of the measures, according to Chief Ukah, include the fumigation of schools in the state by the Ministry of Environment, provision of infrared thermometers, soap and hand sanitizers, adding that hand towels and face masks would be distributed to each student and teacher in the state.

He further said that water storage tanks had been made available in schools for the supply of water and that sickbays had equally been provided where health officials would use for handling the treatment of many ailments.

The commissioner emphasized that whenever there were any signs of COVID-19 ailment in any class, all the students in the class would be quarantined for immediate attention.

Ukah particularly noted that teachers and students would undergo temperature checks on a daily basis, adding that one student and a teacher would serve as minders.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for his continued support to the ministry, especially towards ensuring that all the requirements for COVID-19 protocols were provided in the schools,

The basic and secondary education commissioner said that a 5-man committee comprising officials of his ministry and that of the Ministry of Health had been put in place to monitor activities in the schools.

He reiterated that a total of 5,697 teachers in both public and private schools were trained recently by the State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on COVID-19 protocols, saying that other teachers had been trained by them on curtailing measures of COVID-19 protocols in the schools.