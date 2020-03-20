COVID-19: UNILAG announces closure of Varsity, urges students to vacate Campus

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has formally announced the closure of the institution as part of measures to forestall the spread of the deadly Coronavirus and ensure the safety of the students and staff.

The management of the University in a statement, on Friday, the decision followed a directive by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The statement reads: “Following the increase of identified cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the University of Lagos Management, at a meeting held with the Provost and Deans Committee on Thursday, March 19, 2020, resolved to close the University.

“Subsequently, Senate at an emergency meeting held today, Friday, March 20, 2020 approved the resolution in accordance with the order issued by the Federal Government, Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission that all schools nationwide should be closed for the period of ONE MONTH effective from Monday, March 23, 2020 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

In view of the above, Management hereby directs that latest by 4:00p.m.on Saturday, March 21, 2020, all students should vacate the hostels and return home.

The statement issued by the Information department of the university added, “Resumption date is subject to review as developments unfold”.

It enjoined members of the University community to follow precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and

Wished everyone safety and good health during the period.

Mark Mayah