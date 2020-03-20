COVID-19: NYSC suspends Group Biometric for Corps members clearance

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has postponed group bio-metric clearance and Community Development Service (CDS) meetings as part of measures to curtail the spread of Corona virus among its Corps Members.

The Director-General, NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim (Brigadier-General) stated this in his office on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the scheme had taken adequate precautionary steps towards ensuring that all Corps Members are safe.

Besides, he said adequate measures are equally in place whereby Corps Members would do their monthly clearance seamlessly at their Local Government Offices without forming clusters.

‘’We have suspended the bio-metric clearance and Community Development Services. We want to appeal to our Corps Members to be conscious of their health and avoid places with large number of people. The safety of our Corps Members is our priority,” the DG said.

However, the DG informed that 2020 Batch A Stream I corps members would be recalled to the camps to complete the remaining activities of the Orientation Course, as soon as the situation improves across the globe and in the country.

He urged the Corps Members to follow periodic briefing from the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control including directives from NYSC Management which would be made available on its Social Media Platforms.

He charged corps members nationwide to “take necessary precautions, stay safe and healthy”.

