Congress of University Academics berates ASUU president

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) Obafemi Awolowo University chapter, Ile-Ife, has berated Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for his comments against Eyitope Ogunbodede, the OAU’s outgoing vice-chancellor.

Osodeke had in a statement attacked the person of Ogunbodede, who the ASUU president described as a member of an unregistered union.

A statement signed by Niyi Sunmonu, CONUA’s national coordinator, made available on Tuesday at Osogbo stated that the ASUU president wrongly claimed that CONUA assisted Ogunbodede to become VC in 2017, while the group was not formed in OAU until 2018.

“Prof. Osodeke’s vituperations on Prof. Ogunbodede being a member of CONUA is uncalled for and it is laughable. As a professor and supposed activist, he should know that the formation of an association is a prerequisite for its registration and not vice versa.

“Saying that Prof Ogunbodede claims to be a member of an association which is yet to be registered is a personification of ignorance on the part of Prof. Osodeke as far as labour law is concerned in Nigeria. For his information, there are associations in Nigeria that have filed their registration documents but are fully recognised by the government. CONUA is one of these associations.

“Lastly, since the emergence of CONUA, Prof Osodeke has never been comfortable because he could see freedom coming in the ways of academics in Nigerian universities.

“He is afraid of CONUA’s bold steps in confronting the evil effects of strikes in our universities; hence, he is bent on attacking CONUA at every opportunity.” the statement read in parts.

CONUA however counseled ASUU president to always concentrate his attention on issues related to the union without necessarily poking his nose into the affairs that concern the congress.

Meanwhile, the University of Calabar (UNICAL) in Cross River State has directed students to vacate hostels in line with the ASUU, SSANU, and NASU ongoing strike.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the directive to vacate the hostels was issued on Tuesday, March 29, by Gabriel Egbe, the institution’s registrar sequel to the strike embarked upon by the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities.

According to the statement, the strike will adversely affect the provision of basic services in the halls of residence and the campus generally.

“Consequently, the acting chief security officer of the institution has been advised to lock up all the hostels, as well as deploy security men to man all the halls of residence.

“Management wishes all students journey mercies as they travel to meet their parents/guardians,” the management’s statement read in part.