Children’s Day: Gov Ortom promises greater investment in education

Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday assured children of Benue State that his administration will continue to make a massive investment in education to guarantee their future.

The Governor reaffirmed his policy to make tertiary education strong, secondary education stronger and primary education strongest.

He stated that the ongoing upgrade of facilities in public primary and secondary schools across the state would be sustained, in order to give the Benue child a conducive learning environment.

Governor Ortom promised that more customized furniture would be acquired for primary schools across the state, in addition to the 35,000 customized desks and chairs recently distributed to the schools.

The Governor said though the 2020 International Children’s Day has been affected by COVID-19, Benue children should not despair and rather take advantage of the online lessons organised by their schools to engage in studies and also remain obedient to their parents.

He equally advised parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities and movements of their children during the COVID-19 period to prevent them from contracting the disease.

Governor Ortom wished Benue and other Nigerian children good health, safety and wisdom, as they mark their day.