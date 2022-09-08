ASUU strike: FG can’t meet 100% of every demand – Adamu

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education has stated that in resolving the ongoing strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) the federal government cannot meet every demand of the union.

The minister disclosed this while on a television interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, when he revealed what seemed to be the government’s position regarding the way forward in the impasse.

Adamu explained that the federal government has made a couple of offers to ASUU but that the union has continuously rejected the offers. He said the federal government cannot go beyond its current offer, noting that it cannot meet 100 percent demand of everything.

“The government has already made an offer. As the minister, I know that the offer the government made is probably the best it can make. You can’t do better than your best,” Adamu said.

Recall that on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the minister of education announced that the federal government can only afford a 23.5 percent salary increase for lecturers.

Adamu revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari had warned against signing agreements with ASUU which the government will not be able to meet.

“The federal government can only afford a 23.5 percent salary increase for all categories of the workforce in federal universities, except for the professorial cadre which will enjoy a 35 percent upward review.

“Henceforth, allowances that pertain to ad-hoc duties of the academic and non-academic staff shall be paid as at when due by the governing councils of universities to which such services are rendered and to the staff who perform them,” he said.

He enjoined Nigerians to reason with the federal government and not to be disappointed over the ongoing strike by ASUU. The minister said the federal government has tabled its best offer to ASUU but it has refused to indulge.

“If Nigerians are disappointed, I think they don’t have very good reasons to be disappointed with the government on this,” he said.

Adamu further went on to ask why Nigerians should be disappointed with the federal government and exonerate ASUU over the ongoing strike.

“Why should they be disappointed? Just tell me your opinion. How is it the fault of the government and not that of the union?” Adamu asked.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 and it is now over 200 days and still counting. In order to resolve the impasse the federal government said it is willing to pay a 23.5 percent salary increase for lecturers of all categories and a 35 percent increase for professors.