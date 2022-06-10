ASUU strike: Abdussobur Salaam advocates total freedom for renegotiation committee

Abdussobur Salaam, the national vice-president of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has advocated that the federal government should allow the Nimi Briggs’ renegotiation committee to take decisions on its behalf.

According to Salaam this is needful because the renegotiation committee had a slow pace discussion having only met with SSANU once since its inauguration on March 7.

“Within the 3 months timeline, SSANU has only had one meeting with the Briggs renegotiation team. The meeting was held on Friday, April 8, 2022.

“At the meeting, nothing tangible was put on the table. No offer was made by the government, particularly on improved conditions of service and welfare of our members.

“The federal government should allow the panel to take decisions on its behalf. The committee should be properly empowered to take decisions on behalf of the government.”

Recall that the committee was given 3 months to renegotiate with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), SSANU, and other striking universities unions and submit a report to the federal government.

However, the national leader of SSANU disclosed that nothing concrete was achieved at the meeting as the committee’s timelines ended on Monday, June 6.

The Joint Action Committee consisting of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) among others has recorded no tangible result at the federal government renegotiation panel.

Salaam reiterated that the federal government’s side seems not to be sure of itself and groping in the dark as far as its mandate is concerned.

“As of now, we have no reason to express satisfaction because even the paces of the discussions have been too slow.

“If it has taken two months after the first meeting with SSANU and no meeting has been called, it gives room to doubt the willingness and capacity of the committee to deliver on its mandate.

“To be breathed down upon by government officials as the engagements with the committee suggest is not good for confidence building. They should show that they have a mandate to commit on behalf of the government,” he said.