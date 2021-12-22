ASUU gives 22 Indigent Students Scholarship

The Ibadan Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday awarded twenty-two students scholarships under the ASUU Indigent Students Scholarship Scheme.

The cheques were presented to the awardees at the Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomosho by Former National Treasurer of ASUU, Ademola Aremu, a Professor, Financial Secretary of ASUU, Ade Adejumo, a Professor and Chairpersons from the Zone.

The Ibadan Zone comprises the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University, and Kwara State University.

Announcing the awards, Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Oyebamiji Oyegoke, a Professor stated that the ASUU leadership directed that all chapters of the Union should institute the scholarship as a way of ensuring that Indigent but brilliant students are not denied quality education.

According to him, the National Secretariat of the Union is giving out scholarship worth 100, 000 naira per session to at least 73 students across all public universities while individual varsities also give awards to their Indigent students.

Speaking shortly after presenting the awards, Financial Secretary of ASUU, Ade Adejumo ,a Professor urged Nigerians including “those who have stolen from Nigeria and Nigerians to support the education of Indigent students so that they can realise their full potentials and contribute to National development.”

Adejumo said that the Union believes that being Indigent should not be a reason not to go to school.

In his remarks, former National Treasurer of the Union, Ademola Aremu lamented that those who benefitted from scholarships and free education during their time are now the one underfunding education.

According to him, “it is a pity that Nigeria is about the only country that pays her lecturers very poorly. Nigerian professors after spending 10 years in the professorial cadre earn about $800 even though the Republic of Benin pays around $2,000. Nigerian leaders only want to keep the poor down by denying them quality education to pave way for their children schooling abroad to come and rule them”

Present at the occasion were Professor Ayo Akinwole (UI), Biodun Olaniran (LAUTECH), Wasiu Raji (UNILORIN) and Shehu Salam (KWASU).